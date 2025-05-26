Iran seeks no military intentions with nuclear energy usage - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Iran has never sought to use nuclear energy for military purposes, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In his address at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that US President Donald Trump recently mentioned that constructive talks are underway with Tehran.

He added that Iran has consistently stated it is ready to reach an agreement if the US aims to ensure Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful and not directed toward weapons development.

“However, if the US intends to deprive Iran of its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), we believe this process will not succeed,” Baghaei said.

To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

