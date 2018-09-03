Iranian parliamentary delegation embarks on a journey to Europe

3 September 2018 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

A parliamentary delegation comprised of several Iranian lawmakers has left Tehran for Europe to hold meetings with European parliamentary officials.

Iranian parliamentary delegation is headed by the head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Kazem Jalali, who is also the vice president of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Mehr news agency reported Sept. 3.

Other lawmakers in the delegation included Gholamreza Tajgarddon, head of Parliament's Commission on Plan, Budget and Calculations; Kamal Dehghani Firoozabadi, Vice Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament; Siamak MoraSadegh, a member of the Parliament’s Health Commission; and Zahra Saei, a member of the Parliament’s Social Affairs Commission.

The delegation is expected to meet with European Parliament, Belgium and Luxembourg lawmakers and parliamentary officials.

