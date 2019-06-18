Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the current sanctions period, Iran’s electricity exports are a good alternative to filling in the possible gap in oil revenues, Member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Commission Qassem Saeidi said, Trend reports with reference to the Young Journalists Club (YJC).

He noted that during the sanctions, the corresponding officials may use various ways to reduce oil revenues.

He added that Turkey and Iraq are among the main buyers of Iranian electricity.

The Iranian MPs have called the increase of electricity exports a logical way to fill in the gaps in the economic sector.

“Last year many hydroelectric power plants stopped their work due to drought,” he noted. “However, according to favorable weather conditions this year all hydroelectric power plants work at full capacity.”

He said that considering the current rainfall in Iran, hydropower plants won’t have water shortage for at least 3 years.

