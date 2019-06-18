Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues

18 June 2019 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the current sanctions period, Iran’s electricity exports are a good alternative to filling in the possible gap in oil revenues, Member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Commission Qassem Saeidi said, Trend reports with reference to the Young Journalists Club (YJC).

He noted that during the sanctions, the corresponding officials may use various ways to reduce oil revenues.

He added that Turkey and Iraq are among the main buyers of Iranian electricity.

The Iranian MPs have called the increase of electricity exports a logical way to fill in the gaps in the economic sector.

“Last year many hydroelectric power plants stopped their work due to drought,” he noted. “However, according to favorable weather conditions this year all hydroelectric power plants work at full capacity.”

He said that considering the current rainfall in Iran, hydropower plants won’t have water shortage for at least 3 years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Exports of only 7 types of Iranian goods worth over $1B
Business 18:43
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Iran discloses volume of goods exported to Qatar
Business 17:01
Iran discloses volume of steel products exported by big companies
Business 16:56
Russia to Washington: Drop Middle East troop plan and stop provoking Iran
Other News 16:52
Caspian Sea water transfer is a positive approach to drought
Society 16:13
Latest
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18:54
Assets of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund reduce
Economy 18:47
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18:45
Exports of only 7 types of Iranian goods worth over $1B
Business 18:43
Turkmen, Russian presidents mull prospects for trade & economic co-op
Economy 18:20
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 17:51
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 17:50