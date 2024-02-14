Iran's Vice President dismisses reports of agreement on Caspian Sea division

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iran’s share in the Caspian Sea has not yet been settled, Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs, Mohammad Dehghan, said, Trend reports.

He made this statement to the local media after the Cabinet meeting in Tehran on February 14.

Dehghan explained that Iran believes that the legal status of the Caspian Sea can only be finalized if the Caspian countries agree on Iran’s baseline. This is a crucial point for Iran.

VP also pointed out that Iran’s share in the Caspian Sea can be discussed only after that.

The Caspian Sea is about 1,200 km long, 466 km wide at its maximum and 204 km wide at its minimum. The sea has a coastline of about 6,380 km. Five countries border the sea - Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur