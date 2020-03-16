5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 89 kilometers west of the Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
