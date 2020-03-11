Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Georgia tests positive for coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Iuri Nozadze tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 10, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Since Iuri Nozadze has tested positive for the virus, he has been self-isolating at home. The deputy minister is undergoing medical treatment.

As of today, Georgia has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 21 cases connected to Italy and two to Iran.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356