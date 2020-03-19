Georgian companies launch production of face masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

About 10 Georgian companies have launched production of face masks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the first batch of these face masks was purchased by the government.

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava announced the production companies importing required material for making masks are involved in the initiative.

According to the minister, she would personally inspect the first samples coming off the production line in Poti, Georgia's Black Sea port city.

"The masks to be produced will be reusable," she said.

Turnava noted that specifications of the masks have been agreed with the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, and the masks are produced based on World Health Organization recommendations.

As of today, Georgia has 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

