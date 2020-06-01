Restaurants, malls reopen in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

All kinds of shops, including shopping malls, open and closed produce markets, and restaurants with outdoor seating areas have resumed work in Georgia on June 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

As reported, all facilities must comply with the sanitary and hygiene rules established by the Ministry of Health. The use of face masks in these areas will be mandatory.

Tables must not be placed less than two meters apart in closed restaurants, and there should be no more than six persons at a table with no less than one-meter distance between them.

Closed spaces should be provided with natural ventilation, or, if this is not possible, it is possible to use artificial ventilation, with increased concentration of air entering from the outside. It is recommended to use a printed menu for single use only, while disinfectants shall be set up near an electronic menu.

Shopping malls must use heat screening thermometers to check the temperature of clients and personnel before they are allowed to enter.

Shopping malls must be sanitized every day, while the rails of escalators, lift buttons, bank terminals and toilets must be cleaned every two hours.

Social distancing practices must also be observed in shopping malls, and customers will not be let into shopping malls without a face mask.

Dressing rooms must be sanitized every two hours. Moreover, clothing stores should be fully sanitized at the end of the day.

Movie theaters, entertainment centers and food outlets in the malls remain closed for the time being.

