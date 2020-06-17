Georgia reports 9 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has reported nine new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 888, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

As reported, 731 of the 888 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.

As many as 143 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid a second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and on March 31 a general quarantine regime was introduced in the country.