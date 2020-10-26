Georgia records 1,872 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

Georgia has reported 1,872 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths, and 603 recoveries on October 26, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 30,303. The number of recovered patients reached 11,370. The virus-related death toll stands at 215.

Some 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 4,112 people are in quarantine, 3,766 persons under medical observation, and 2,268 more at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

