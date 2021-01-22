Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22
Georgia has reported 903 new cases of coronavirus, 636 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 903 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 469 cases
Adjara - 52 cases
Imereti - 107 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 44 cases
Shida Kartli - 51 cases
Guria - 12 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 73 cases
Kakheti - 47 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 18 case
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 24 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases
Some 10,189 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 251,974 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 238,737 of the 251,974 individuals have recovered, while 3,022 others have died.
