Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 903 new cases of coronavirus, 636 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 903 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 469 cases

Adjara - 52 cases

Imereti - 107 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 44 cases

Shida Kartli - 51 cases

Guria - 12 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 73 cases

Kakheti - 47 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 18 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 24 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases

Some 10,189 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 251,974 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 238,737 of the 251,974 individuals have recovered, while 3,022 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356