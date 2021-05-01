Georgia shares statistics on COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 20,129 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the new cases 653 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Adjara - 144

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 102

Imereti - 83

Kvemo Kartli - 41

Shida Kartli - 36

Kakheti - 35

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 25

Guria -22

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6

Meanwhile, 690 individuals have recovered and 20 infected patients have died.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia stands at 311,457, including 291,457 recoveries, 4,130 deaths and 15,844 active cases.