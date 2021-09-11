Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 34,383 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 2,533 new cases 924 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti – 422

Kakheti - 244

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 243

Adjara – 177

Kvemo Kartli – 168

Shida Kartli – 150

Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 77

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 56

Guria - 54

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 19

Meanwhile, 1,762 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 57 infected patients have died. Some 34,538 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Overall Georgia has confirmed 579,031 cases of COVID-19 since last February when the first case was reported.

