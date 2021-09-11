Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11

Georgia 11 September 2021 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 34,383 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 2,533 new cases 924 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti – 422
Kakheti - 244
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 243
Adjara – 177
Kvemo Kartli – 168
Shida Kartli – 150
Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 77
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 56
Guria - 54
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 19

Meanwhile, 1,762 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 57 infected patients have died. Some 34,538 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Overall Georgia has confirmed 579,031 cases of COVID-19 since last February when the first case was reported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Ukrainian pharma company eyes to launch production in Uzbekistan
Ukrainian pharma company eyes to launch production in Uzbekistan
Turkmen state concern to buy materials and equipment via tender
Turkmen state concern to buy materials and equipment via tender
Turkmenistan notes increase in industrial output for 8M2021
Turkmenistan notes increase in industrial output for 8M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Finance 14:18
Iran to provide loans to enterprises in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Finance 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 11 Finance 14:07
Azerbaijani prime minister signs decree on terms of school holidays Society 13:33
Ukrainian pharma company eyes to launch production in Uzbekistan Business 13:30
Azerbaijan adopts decision on starting full-time classes in educational institutions Society 13:18
Cabinet of Ministers defines order of pedestrian entrance to Azerbaijan via state border Azerbaijan 13:17
Turkmen state concern to buy materials and equipment via tender Tenders 13:15
Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:14
Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11 Georgia 13:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan holds meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 13:06
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 13:02
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory Business 12:52
Turkic Council states' delegations in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Economy 12:51
SOCAR expanding gas filling stations’ network in Ukraine Oil&Gas 12:33
Turkmenistan notes increase in industrial output for 8M2021 Turkmenistan 12:29
Uzbekistan launches new hydroelectric power station Oil&Gas 12:28
Kazakhstan's trade with UK rising despite COVID-19 restrictions Business 12:27
Iran talks of its increasing refining capacity Oil&Gas 12:24
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province Business 12:09
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 11 Uzbekistan 12:09
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 12:09
Kazakhstan, Turkey to sign two new bilateral agreements Business 12:08
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 12:04
Iran shares data on foreign investment in industry, mining and trade sectors Finance 12:02
Turkic Investment Fund to finance entrepreneurs working in Karabakh - Turkic Council SecGen Azerbaijan 12:01
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for kerosene supply Tenders 11:57
Baku, Kyiv looking to become twinning cities (PHOTO) Society 11:57
Baku to host joint int'l training of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan Politics 11:52
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies Economy 11:44
Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants Israel 11:12
Uzbek national bank eyes issuing Eurobonds, ruble bonds Finance 10:52
Iran to develop country's largest coal mine Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for September 11 Finance 10:34
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months Iran 10:07
Kazakhstan gold reserves up in August Business 10:00
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss promotion of bilateral parliamentary co-op (PHOTO) Politics 09:59
Turkmen Railways opens tender for installation of video surveillance cameras for diesel locomotives Tenders 09:49
Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 09:36
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Finance 09:35
Uzbekistan recieves AstraZeneca vaccine from Germany Uzbekistan 09:35
Lavrov, Qatar’s top diplomat to discuss situation in Afghanistan Russia 09:33
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military Israel 08:57
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers sets order regarding entry country by rail Transport 08:37
Azerbaijan establishes order of entry for freight vehicles into country Transport 08:36
Georgia boost wine exports to Azerbaijan Business 08:35
Daily COVID-19 case count at 3,676 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:23
Astara railway line is most important for transporting goods along North-South corridor - Iran Customs Administration Business 08:01
8 dead, 5 injured in NE China gas explosion Other News 07:46
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to meet over N.Korea nuclear standoff US 07:04
Turkey reports 23,562 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:32
Household gas explosion in Russia’s Yelets kills two Russia 05:33
Haitian prosecutors seek to interview PM over presidential killing Other News 04:34
U.S. could authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October -sources US 03:36
Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel: military Israel 02:38
White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe US 01:41
At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan Other News 00:48
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 00:01
White House says 19 Americans left Afghanistan on Qatar Airways Friday US 10 September 23:45
Order of entry of buses and passenger transport to Azerbaijan determined Transport 10 September 23:04
Locations and number of checkpoints across state border of Azerbaijan approved Economy 10 September 22:42
Tropical storm Olaf brings heavy rains to Mexico's Baja California Sur Other News 10 September 22:16
NACO members hold preparatory meeting prior to 7th News Agencies World Congress Other News 10 September 22:01
Revenue of mobile operators in Georgia up ICT 10 September 21:46
Turkmen enterprise names volume of bananas to be collected this year Turkmenistan 10 September 21:43
Turkey plans to offer BioNTech booster shots starting November Turkey 10 September 21:35
Iran's share of petrochemical trade of region shows 2% growth Iran 10 September 21:24
Uzbek Trade House opens in Latvia Uzbekistan 10 September 21:21
Azerbaijani national judo team wins silver in team performances at CIS Games Azerbaijan 10 September 20:51
Azerbaijan held business forum dedicated to restoration of Karabakh (PHOTO) Economy 10 September 20:50
Azerbaijani State Commission held meeting assessing damage resulted from Armenian aggression Politics 10 September 19:52
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets new commander of Russian peacekeepers Politics 10 September 19:34
Ministry of Energy announces daily oil production volume in Azerbaijan for 8M2021 Oil&Gas 10 September 19:33
Commercial banks responsible for issuing banknotes unsuitable for circulation via ATMs - CBA Economy 10 September 19:14
New overground subway station under construction in Baku - Baku Metro Society 10 September 18:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 September 18:28
Azerbaijan confirms 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,076 recoveries Society 10 September 18:23
Armenia should understand that occupation of neighboring countries will not achieve anything - Turkish FM Politics 10 September 18:19
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds closing ceremony of Young Leaders Forum 2021 (LIVE) Society 10 September 18:16
Azerbaijan's PM meets with Turkic Council delegation (PHOTO) Politics 10 September 18:15
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region preparing gas networks for autumn-winter period Oil&Gas 10 September 18:11
OMV Petrom to prepare offshore 3D seismic research in Georgia Oil&Gas 10 September 18:10
Russia sees Turkmenistan’s digital sector as promising for joint projects – ministry ICT 10 September 18:03
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 10 September 18:01
Reasons for double-digit inflation in Georgia unveiled Oil&Gas 10 September 18:00
Residential Sales Price Index for Georgian Tbilisi increases Business 10 September 17:56
Entrepreneurs from Russia's Volgograd present products to potential partners in Baku Business 10 September 17:55
IEA provides ranking of countries by gas production Oil&Gas 10 September 17:45
About 800 appeals made to the “Children Hotline” service in July and August ICT 10 September 17:44
Kazakhstan increases national bank reserves through IMF's SDR allocations Kazakhstan 10 September 17:41
U.S. producer prices increase solidly in August US 10 September 17:39
Time Out ranks Tel Aviv world's most fun city Israel 10 September 17:38
Real property market skyrockets in Georgian Batumi and Kutaisi Business 10 September 17:38
Georgia to adopt law on Mortgage Bonds Business 10 September 17:37
Rent Price Index for commercial properties increases in Georgia Business 10 September 17:36
Georgian Nuts incorporated buys hazelnut orchards from Ferrero's subsidiary Business 10 September 17:36
Russia, Belarus to develop gas market principles by July 2022 Russia 10 September 17:35
Lebanese president approves 24 ministers for national salvation cabinet Arab World 10 September 17:33
All news