Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 34,383 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Out of the 2,533 new cases 924 were reported in Tbilisi.
Other cases were reported in:
Imereti – 422
Kakheti - 244
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 243
Adjara – 177
Kvemo Kartli – 168
Shida Kartli – 150
Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 77
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 56
Guria - 54
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 19
Meanwhile, 1,762 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 57 infected patients have died. Some 34,538 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.
Overall Georgia has confirmed 579,031 cases of COVID-19 since last February when the first case was reported.
---
