Georgia reports 663 new cases of coronavirus for Sept.27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 663 new cases of coronavirus, 2,383 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 13,277 tests have been conducted around the country of which 7,302 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,975 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 245 cases
Imereti - 123 cases
Kakheti - 101 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases
Adjara - 48 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 28 cases
Shida Kartli - 19 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 17 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 12 cases
Guria - 9 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases
Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 607,155 cases of coronavirus, 578,881 recoveries and 8,844 deaths.
---
