Georgia reports 663 new cases of coronavirus for Sept.27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 663 new cases of coronavirus, 2,383 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 13,277 tests have been conducted around the country of which 7,302 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,975 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 245 cases

Imereti - 123 cases

Kakheti - 101 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases

Adjara - 48 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 28 cases

Shida Kartli - 19 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 17 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 12 cases

Guria - 9 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 607,155 cases of coronavirus, 578,881 recoveries and 8,844 deaths.

