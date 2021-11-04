Georgia, Germany to discuss economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Government talks on development of cooperation between Georgia and Germany will be held in Tbilisi on November 4-5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

During the talks, the parties will discuss the current development cooperation between Georgia and the Federal Republic of Germany and future partnership plans in areas such as vocational education, private sector support, energy efficiency, as well as sustainable urban development.

Representatives of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Georgia, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the German Credit Bank for Reconstruction (KfW) and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) are participating in the government negotiations on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Georgian side is represented by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Environment and Agriculture, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, and others.

