Georgian, foreign citizens vaccinated abroad will be able to use Georgia e-Health app

Georgian citizens vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, as well as foreign citizens, have been granted the right to register their vaccination info, thus enabling use of the Georgia e-Health app, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Georgian Health Ministry says that those who have been fully vaccinated abroad, or received a first dose in Georgia and the second or booster dose abroad, or vice versa, and can't successfully register their info, will now be able to use instead the Georgia e-Health app.