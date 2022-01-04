Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy
Georgia will not participate in the next 3+3 Caucasus platform meeting to be held in Turkey, the country’s Ambassador to Turkey George Janjgava said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
“Georgia will definitely not attend the 3+3 meeting,” Janjgava told Daily Sabah.
Ankara has made frequent calls for a six-nation platform comprising of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region, describing it as a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.
