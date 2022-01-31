WHO, EU gift equipment to Georgian medical facilities to fight COVID-19

The WHO and the European Union handed over 180 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 pulse oximeters and other medical equipment to the Ministry of IDPs from Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia. The equipment will be used to outfit rural medical facilities to help citizens all over the country have better access to healthcare, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The concentrators and oximeters were symbolically handed over today to the Health Ministry today, by Carl Hartzell, Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia and Silviu Domente, WHO Representative and Head of Country Office in Georgia.

Carl Hartzell, Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia stated, “While handover ceremonies may have become routine, there is nothing routine about people struggling to breathe or not having access to proper healthcare. Together with our partners in the WHO and the Government of Georgia, we continue working to make sure that citizens all over Georgia receive improved access to healthcare and support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with the rest of Team Europe, we remain committed to stand by Georgia during this difficult time.”

Silviu Domente, WHO Representative and Head of Country Office in Georgia, said “We have been living with the coronavirus pandemic for two years now, and WHO thanks the EU for its constant and steady support throughout. Together, we have delivered critical supplies, trained healthcare workers, provided health guidance and tackled misinformation. The challenge ahead of us now is to strengthen the health system – particularly primary health care – so that everyone can access services regardless of where they live.”

The supplies were purchased through a large-scale EU-UN action to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, by bolstering rural healthcare facilities. At a later stage, the initiative will also provide village ambulatory units with telemedicine equipment to improve access to health care. The donation is a part of broader assistance from the European Union and WHO, to support Georgia’s response to COVID-19. So far, this has included a provision of vital medical equipment, technical expertise and training of health care workers. In the long-term, the EU and UN support under this project will help build a more resilient primary health care system with telemedicine capacities increasing equitable access to healthcare services accelerating Georgia’s progress towards Universal Health Coverage, the press statement of the EU Delegation to Georgia said.