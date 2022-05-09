EU stands by Georgia - Ambassador Carl Hartzell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The EU is standing by Georgia in support of building a strong, prosperous, and democratic country, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said on Twitter, Trend reports.

On Europe Day, in his statement, the Ambassador focused on the common values of the EU and Georgia.

“A partnership that is set to grow further as Georgia took, the historic step to apply for the EU membership, in line with the aspirations of an overwhelming majority of its population and in coping with its civilizational roots. From the constitution of the First Republic of Georgia, we see that the values of democracy, equality, diversity and freedom have a deep foundation in Georgian society and culture. Values that we all treasure to this day, and which we want to continue working on together and fight for globally”, Hartzell said.

Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic “Schuman Declaration” that set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable.

Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.