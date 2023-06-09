Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgian PM, German Chancellor exchange views on situation in S. Caucasus

Georgia Materials 9 June 2023 22:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting in Berlin, Trend reports citing Georgian government administration.

The meeting focused on issues related to the processes taking place in the world, new challenges, as well as events in the South Caucasus, peace negotiations, global energy and transport projects.

Irakli Garibashvili informed Olaf Scholz in detail about the steps taken by Georgia towards European integration, the reforms carried out and the important progress made in the implementation of the 12 recommendations of the European Commission.

