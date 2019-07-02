13 killed in Argentina bus accident

2 July 2019 06:33 (UTC+04:00)

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus carrying retirees overturned on a foggy road in northern Argentina, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Monday at the intersection of the highways 157 and 308 near the city of La Madrid in the northern province of Tucuman.

The newspaper "La Gaceta" of Tucuman reported that the bus departed on Sunday night from the western Mendoza province for the northern city of Termas de Rio Hondo, which is known for hot springs.

More than 30 ambulances transported the victims to different hospitals and four groups of firefighters collaborated with the rescue tasks.

Last year, 7,274 people died in road accidents, about 20 per day on average, according to Argentine nonprofit organization Luchemos por la Vida.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Massive blackout hobbles South America, one-third of power back in Argentina
World 16 June 21:28
Argentina and Uruguay left without power in massive outage
Other News 16 June 16:23
At least 23 people killed in Mexico bus crash
Other News 30 May 08:16
Argentina happy with level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 25 May 09:47
Uzbek Commodity Exchange establishes business ties with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Economy 23 May 16:47
Interest rates on loans in national currency hits record level in Uzbekistan
Economy 23 May 13:12
Latest
Azerbaijan almost doubles gas exports
Oil&Gas 07:00
Three earthquakes registered in Russia's Far East in last 24 hours
World 06:45
Casualties reported as Yemeni forces launch retaliatory drone attack on Abha airport
Arab World 05:36
Abrams Tanks Arrive in US Capital for July 4 Ceremony
US 05:32
At least 12 killed, 13 hurt as compound wall collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rain
World 04:43
Brazil great Pele in new health scare
World 04:04
Tunisian president leaves military hospital
World 03:25
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day
World 02:41