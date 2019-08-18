9 civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in N. Afghanistan

18 August 2019 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine civilians were killed after a roadside bomb struck a minibus in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on Sunday, local police confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Nine innocent civilians were killed following an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in surrounding areas of the northwestern Dawlat Abad district in Balkh province on Sunday morning," Abdul Razaq Qadiri, deputy provincial police chief, told Xinhua.

The dead were shifted to the district hospital and next of kin of the victims were notified of the incident, the police official added.

He blamed enemies of peace, referring to the Taliban militant group, for the attack.

Taliban militants have been using IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines targeting security forces, but the lethal home-made weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

The Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 1,360 civilians were killed and over 2,440 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first six months of this year, according to figures released by the UN mission in Afghanistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghan wedding suicide blast kills 63, wounds 182: ministry (UPDATED)
Other News 08:21
Illegals from Afghanistan detained in Turkey
Turkey 16 August 14:19
Uzbekistan to supply cement to Afghanistan
Economy 15 August 16:42
Uzbekistan, AIIB to implement joint projects in Afghanistan
Economy 13 August 15:09
Illegal immigrants from Iran, Afghanistan detained in Turkey
Turkey 12 August 11:17
Airstrikes kill 4 militants in eastern Afghan province
Other News 12 August 06:35
Latest
Turkmenistan concludes deals on sale of cotton fiber with Turkey, Switzerland
Economy 10:25
Georgia's official reserves grow to $3.3B
Economy 10:25
Consumer Price Index in Georgia to rich 3.8 percent
Economy 10:23
Trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus drops by almost $37M
Economy 10:20
Georgia to build wind farm with German investments
Economy 10:20
Azerbaijani NBCO increases profit by almost fourfold
Finance 10:19
Turkmenistan, South Africa discuss trade cooperation prospects
Turkmenistan 10:19
At least 1 killed as small plane with 3 on board crashes in upstate New York
US 10:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40