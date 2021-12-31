4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta

A bomb went off in Pakistan's southwestern Quetta city, capital of Balochistan province, on Thursday, leaving at least four people killed while injuring 15 others, hospital officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the Civil Hospital Quetta, where all the injured have been shifted, told Xinhua that they had received four bodies and 15 injured people.

The wounded people are being treated in the trauma center of the hospital, said the spokesperson.

Police told local media that the explosion occurred near the Government Science College in the Jinnah Road area of Quetta when a group of students were coming out of the college building after concluding a meeting.

Several nearby buildings and vehicles were also damaged due to the blast, said local media reports.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the hospital, where at least two among the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation. Police said the nature of the blast is not known yet.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.