ECB is 'attentive' to exchange rate as euro hits parity with dollar

The European Central Bank is watching the euro exchange rate because of its impact on inflation but does not target a specific level, an ECB spokesperson said on Friday as the currency hit parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in 20 years, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The ECB does not target a particular exchange rate," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "However, we are always attentive to the impact of the exchange rate on inflation, in line with our mandate for price stability."