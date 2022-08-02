China's MFA condemns US speaker's visit to Taiwan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

According to the statement, China firmly opposes and sternly condemns Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The mentioned visit seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, undermines peace and stability in the region, and sends the wrong signal to the separatist forces, the ministry said.

As the ministry noted, China urges the US to stop "playing the Taiwan card" to control the PRC, misinterpret the One China principle, and indulge separatism in Taiwan.

"The US and Taiwan are 'playing with fire' in an attempt to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.