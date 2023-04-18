WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Nearly a year after the mpox (monkeypox) outbreak in the European region of the World Health Organization (WHO), the agency urged on Monday vigilance in Europe over mpox ahead of the festival season, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A new campaign is launched as Europe heads into the spring and summer months when a number of festivals are set to take place across towns and cities, the WHO Regional Office for Europe has said in a press release.

The aim of the campaign is to reinforce the message that "monkeypox remains with us and that continued vigilance is still needed."

The "Ready for It" campaign was launched despite a significant decrease in the number of mpox cases in recent months, due to WHO Europe concerns that "the possibility of further re-introductions from outside the region, either from endemic areas or newly affected countries, is likely."