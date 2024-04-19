Dubai Airport limits incoming flights for 48 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Dubai International Airport, one of the largest transport hubs in the world, has decided to limit the number of incoming flights from 12:00 local time on April 19 for 48 hours, the operator of the airport, Dubai Airports, wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to support guests impacted by delays caused by recent unprecedented weather conditions. However, due to ongoing disruption, we are temporarily limiting the number of incoming flights from midday April 19 for 48 hours" Dubai Airports said in a statement.

Heavy downpour hit Dubai on the night of April 16. Major highways and the runway of Dubai International Airport are flooded. As a result, dozens of flights were cancelled.