Rebels shoot down Syrian warplane in Idlib

15 August 2019 00:51 (UTC+04:00)

The rebels shot down a Syrian warplane in the country's northwestern province of Idlib on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rebels of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the umbrella group of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, shot down the warplane in southern Idlib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The destiny of the plane crew is unknown, the London-based watchdog added.

Earlier in the day, the Observatory said the Syrian army reached the outskirts of the town of Khan Shaykhun after capturing several areas in the southern countryside of Idlib.

The government forces are attempting to inch closer to the town's eastern flanks, the watchdog noted.

More than 100 fighters from both sides had been killed since Tuesday amid ongoing airstrikes on rebel-held areas in Idlib, it said.

Meanwhile, state news agency SANA reported that the army succeeded on Wednesday in securing several towns in the southern countryside of Idlib, following battles with the Nusra Front.

On Sunday, the Syrian army captured the key town of al-Habit in the countryside of Idlib Province, a progress that paved the way for capturing more areas in Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The progress enabled the Syrian army to advance toward Khan Shaykhun, which is located 11 km east of al-Habit.

Idlib, as well as the northern countryside of Hama, are included in the de-escalation zones' deal that was reached between Russia and Turkey last September.

The deal, however, has largely failed despite several attempts to revive it.

The latest attempt to fix the deal took place earlier this month when Turkey and Russia mediated a fresh cease-fire in Idlib, which failed quickly with the resumption of the military showdown.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish drones flying over northern Syria
Turkey 14 August 17:02
Turkey, US begin work on launching coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 14 August 11:45
Militants shell areas in Syria's Aleppo, Idlib, Hama provinces
Arab World 13 August 05:22
Defense Ministry: Turkey, US to soon launch coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 12 August 14:31
Militants attacks left 23 Syrian servicemen killed from August 10-11
Arab World 12 August 02:49
Four members of SDF alliance killed in bomb blast in Syria's northeast
World 11 August 15:11
Latest
Ford extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
Other News 00:14
Texas forms domestic terrorism task force after El Paso mass shooting
US 14 August 23:27
Flood risk developing in northeast China, as Typhoon Lekima brings heavy rains
China 14 August 22:43
Leyla Abdullayeva: Mnatsakanyan’s rhetoric can nullify all efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 August 22:08
China's new envoy to Russia expects more fruitful cooperation
China 14 August 21:47
IBM looking for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14 August 21:04
New railroad switches to be installed on Azerbaijan's Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway line (PHOTO)
Business 14 August 20:46
Azpromo organizes familiarization trip of Russian companies to Azerbaijan
Economy 14 August 20:20
Construction of gas terminal in Turkey's Kiyikoy almost complete
Oil&Gas 14 August 19:52