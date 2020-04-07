Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia
Uber said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting its services in several Saudi cities and governorates after a round-the-clock curfew was announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Uber will “pause” its services in the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Hofuf, and the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, it said in an email to customers. The interior ministry has announced a 24-hour curfew in those areas.
Uber had already suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice.
