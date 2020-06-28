2 Algerian soldiers die in homemade bomb explosion

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday in an explosion of homemade bomb during an operation carried out by army detachments in the province of Medea in northern Algeria, the Defense Ministry said in a press release on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry noted that during an excavation operation in the region of Ain Dalia in Medea province, "two soldiers died in an explosion of a homemade bomb on Saturday night."

It said that the detachments have strengthened necessary security measures by continuing the operations of excavation in the area.

The ministry added that the army will continue its efforts to track down the terrorists and neutralize them wherever they are throughout the country.

The security situation in Algeria has remarkably improved in the last decade, but clashes between security forces and terrorist groups are still occasionally reported.