Kuwait to ease COVID-19 restrictions, resume commercial activities

Kuwait decided to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions and resume commercial activities, the Kuwaiti government announced Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Tareq Al-Mezrem, the government spokesman, said at a press conference that Kuwait will resume commercial activities except for conferences, weddings, and social events, starting from Tuesday, amid a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people are only allowed to enter pharmacies, food shops, government institutions and hospitals, as of Aug. 1, he said.

In addition, the government allowed the opening of all children activities, starting from Sept. 1, he noted.