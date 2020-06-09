German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

Europe 9 June 2020 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990 as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europe’s biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Many economists believe the pandemic will push the German economy into its biggest decline since the end of World War Two in the second quarter.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 24% on the month while imports slid by 16.5%. The trade surplus shrank to 3.2 billion euros, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 15.6% and saw imports down 16%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 10.0 billion euros.

Alexander Krueger, economist at Bankhaus Lampe, said a recovery may have already started due to a loosening of the lockdown and re-opening of borders, but little was left of the last decade’s export boom.

“The road out of the corona trough is long, rocky and above all uncertain, especially for foreign trade,” he said.

Despite a 130 billion euro stimulus package announced last week, which comes on top of 750 billion euros worth of measures announced in March, the government expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year.

Economists expect a slow recovery and the pace will depend largely on how fast Germany’s European neighbours and other trade partners including China and the United States emerge from the crisis.

Exports to France and the United States, hit hard by the coronavirus, fell most while those to China, which was first affected by the virus but which has since started to see some signs of recovery, fell slightly less sharply, the Office said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly review of Georgian capital market
Weekly review of Georgian capital market
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia
Excise tax revenues drop in Georgia
Excise tax revenues drop in Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
New Finland finance minister urges EU-wide coordination of recovery steps Europe 12:15
Turkish cement supplies to France down Turkey 12:14
Iran's exports to Iraq picking up pace, following border closure Business 12:13
Turkey-Iran trade turnover heavily down in April Turkey 12:10
Uzbekistan increases exports of fruits & vegetables to Russia Business 12:07
Iran increases production from Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 12:03
France unveils 15 billion euros support plan for aerospace industry Europe 12:02
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 11:50
Uzbekistan aims to expand regional pomegranate cultivation Business 11:43
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbekistan may reach free trade agreement with Singapore Business 11:41
Vietnam plans to resume flights to some virus-free countries Other News 11:39
Turkmenistan’s Kompozitenergo increasing fiberglass fitting production Business 11:39
UK tourism group says government plans travel corridors from June 29 Europe 11:34
Iran discloses local car production details Business 11:23
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 11:21
Australian state lets sports fans back in stadiums as COVID-19 cases slow Other News 11:21
Azerbaijani MP: Puppet head of so-called '"regime" in Karabakh knows judgement day is near Politics 11:09
Iran's Astara governor talks Astarachay bridge construction Business 11:07
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Turkmenistan to auction off state facilities Finance 10:59
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits Europe 10:51
El Al extends passenger flight suspensions until June 30 Israel 10:48
UAE-based renewable energy company to build wind power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:43
Some countries to resume air traffic with Azerbaijan next month Society 10:41
World Bank updates economic forecast for Uzbekistan Finance 10:28
Iran reveals export volume for Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 10:18
Italian company may establish black caviar production in Uzbekistan Business 10:15
Uzbekistan confirms 96 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:03
Gold price rises in Azerbaijan on June 9 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 9 Finance 10:01
Iranian currency rates for June 9 Finance 10:01
Iran talks road, railway operation with Turkmenistan Transport 09:58
Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk Other News 09:56
Goldman Sachs expects oil rally to run out of steam soon Oil&Gas 09:55
Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE to compete with Iran in dates production Business 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Turkey to open tender on gas pipeline construction in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Oil&Gas 09:47
Kazakhstan eyes flights restoration with Turkey Transport 09:32
CISCO talks about pilot project on basis of Baku International Bus Terminal ICT 09:27
Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more 'chaos' Other News 08:47
Federal Ministry: Germany seeks to further expand its relations with Azerbaijan Business 08:41
Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong Kong Finance 08:05
Oil prices rise on optimism easing of lockdowns to spur fuel demand Oil&Gas 07:21
U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect US 06:45
Japan wants manufacturing back from China, but breaking up supply chains is hard to do Business 05:57
Argentina moves to take over bankrupt soy crusher Vicentin Finance 05:03
Czech gov't increases 2020 budget gap Europe 04:25
Tunisian president decides to lift curfew across Tunisia Other News 03:46
Rocket hits perimeter of Iraq's Baghdad airport Arab World 03:07
Public viewing for George Floyd held in Houston, U.S. US 02:28
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow exceeds 3,000 Russia 01:47
U.S. Navy test shows 60 percent of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies US 00:58
Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid Iran 00:13
Democrat Biden opposes push to defund police, campaign says US 8 June 23:24
Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand Business 8 June 22:35
AIIB may co-fund COVID-19 response, expenditure support program in Kazakhstan Business 8 June 21:46
OPEC+ will have to remain very vigilant until end-2020, in 2021 Oil&Gas 8 June 21:06
Iran to fine any FX currency trade outside Sana, NIMA systems Business 8 June 20:55
Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO) Business 8 June 20:43
Azerbaijan’s Azertexnolayn plant discloses volume of products exported abroad Business 8 June 20:37
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank provides loans in agriculture sector Finance 8 June 20:36
Azerbaijan to export wine to South Korea Business 8 June 20:19
Every fifth securities transaction accounts for primary market in Azerbaijan Finance 8 June 20:19
Azerbaijan's Elektrogas decides on export routes for heating equipment Business 8 June 20:18
Iran’s CBI announces balance of bank loans Finance 8 June 20:10
Interest in compulsory real estate insurance growing in Azerbaijan Economy 8 June 20:08
Azerbaijani Azexport portal simplifies exporters' work Business 8 June 19:12
Azerbaijan confirms 323 new COVID-19 cases Society 8 June 19:00
Azerbaijani MP holds another meeting with voters (PHOTO) Society 8 June 18:59
Azerbaijan reveals data on state budget revenues from taxes Finance 8 June 18:45
Number of repo transactions significantly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 8 June 18:44
Official talks use of RES by private companies in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 8 June 18:22
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 9 Oil&Gas 8 June 18:13
Azerbaijan’s Ganja instrument-making plant restoring its production facilities Business 8 June 18:13
Israel Aerospace wins $350 million European special mission aircraft deal Israel 8 June 17:46
Turkmenistan offers preferred type of deal to foreign investors Finance 8 June 17:41
Turkmenistan to prepare program to support economy during pandemic Turkmenistan 8 June 17:38
Azerbaijan eyes to increase production of silkworm cocoons Business 8 June 17:24
Azerbaijan's companies incur losses on compulsory liability insurance of motor vehicle owners Economy 8 June 17:23
German gov't supports its companies to establish co-op with Kazakhstan Business 8 June 17:17
Excise tax revenues drop in Georgia Finance 8 June 17:15
Canadian housing starts excluding Quebec falls 20.4% in May Other News 8 June 17:14
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s exports increases Oil&Gas 8 June 17:06
Austria strikes €450 million bailout deal for Lufthansa unit Europe 8 June 17:05
Total volume of cargo transported by Georgian Railway increases Construction 8 June 16:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of desiccants Tenders 8 June 16:55
Oman's sultan appoints head of new sovereign wealth fund Arab World 8 June 16:53
Turkmenistan unveils data on volume of trade turnover Business 8 June 16:47
Uzbekistan introduces ICT in tax administration ICT 8 June 16:44
Baku Metro receives new batch of subway cars Society 8 June 16:38
French Ladurée setting up its first confectionery in Kazakhstan Business 8 June 16:26
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 8 June 16:25
WoodMac: OPEC+ extension to tighten market more quickly Oil&Gas 8 June 16:20
Kazakhstan introduces newly-developed agriculture insurance system Business 8 June 16:16
Qatar's import of cement from Turkey declines Turkey 8 June 16:09
Forecast: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to drop below zero Business 8 June 16:08
Sales of spare parts for trucks down for Azerbaijan's Avtometall company Business 8 June 16:07
JP Morgan raises oil price forecasts amid new OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 8 June 16:04
Share of micro-firms in Uzbekistan increases in 1Q2020 Business 8 June 15:57
All news