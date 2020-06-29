Albanian president calls for long-term strategy in coping with COVID-19

Albanian President Ilir Meta on Monday called for a concrete long-term strategy in coping with COVID-19 situation, considering the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in June.

Via a Facebook post, Meta said that the increasing trend in the number of novel coronavirus cases and in the number of fatalities asks for a concrete long-term strategy "to cope with and control the spread of the pandemic that is seriously endangering the health and lives of citizens", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The alarming increase in the number of the citizens affected by COVID-19, especially the number of victims, compared to the period of the onset of pandemic and quarantine time, asks urgently for serious, responsible and transparent reflection," Meta said.

The president called on the government to continue coordination and communication with the other countries in the region, the European Union and the World Health Organization.

In his post, Meta expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives from the virus, wished for a quick recovery to all those affected, as well as emphasized the need for rigorous compliance with health protocols and preventive measures against COVID-19.

For the fourth week in a row, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Albania has seen an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, in the number of patients that have required hospitalization or intensive care treatment, as well as a growing trend in the number of deaths.

On Monday health authorities reported a total of 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,466, with 1,438 recoveries and 58 fatalities.