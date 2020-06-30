Mark Daly elected speaker of Irish senate

Mark Daly was elected as the new speaker of the Irish senate, reported Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The election took place in the first sitting of the senate held here on Monday afternoon, confirmed a meeting schedule of the senate on its website without releasing any press statement related to the election results.

The Irish senate has 60 members, and 11 of them were just nominated by the newly elected prime minister Micheal Martin.

Daly, 47, is a member of Fianna Fail, a major political party led by Martin.