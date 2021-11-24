France reports over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases

France on Tuesday reported 30,454 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,450,691, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eighty-four more deaths related to COVID-19 were also recorded during the same period, raising the national death toll to 118,653, according to the French Public Health Agency.

For the past few days, numbers of new hospital admissions and patients in critical condition continue to rise. According to the Agency, 8,338 patients are currently hospitalized, 759 more than the day before. Meanwhile, 1,455 patients are in intensive care units, including 192 reported in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday morning, Health Minister Olivier Veran said that a Defense Council meeting would be held Wednesday to tackle the acceleration of the pandemic in France.

French authorities will discuss if a booster shot should be recommended to people over 40 years old if they have completed their vaccination schedule for six months.

Prime minister Jean Castex, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, said Tuesday on his social media that he is doing well, and will continue to assume his duties during isolation.

France has approved the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

In September, the government announced that people who have received two doses of China's Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines would be eligible to get their health pass after the administration of a complementary dose of a messenger (mRNA) vaccine.

To date, 51,768,323 people in France, or 76.8 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 5.8 million people have got their booster shots, according to official data.