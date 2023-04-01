At least 4 killed in Norway avalanches

Multiple avalanches killed at least four people and left several others missing on Friday in the Nord-Troms area of northern Norway, according to reports by the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Norwegian authorities described the situation as extremely serious and advised people to avoid traveling in the affected areas.

According to press reports, the death toll may increase, as rescue operations have been severely hampered by bad weather conditions, with ground crews unable to enter some of the affected areas.

The worst affected area is Reinoya, a small island in Nord-Troms, where two people were found dead and a barn with around 140 goats was swept into the sea.

"The victims were permanent residents of the farm. The other residents in the area are being evacuated," Aftenposten quoted Mona Benjaminsen, the mayor of Karlsoy municipality, as saying.