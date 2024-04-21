German Chancellor discusses situation in Middle East with Israeli PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German cabinet spokesman Steffan Hebestreit said, Trend reports.

According to him, during the conversation, the German Chancellor emphasized the importance of refraining from escalating the situation in the Middle East.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu briefed the Chancellor on the situation in the region. The Chancellor emphasized that it is important to prevent the conflict from escalating and expanding in the region,” he noted.

Hebestreit added that Scholz announced the decision of the heads of state and government of the EU countries regarding new sanctions against Iran.