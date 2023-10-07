Palestinian militants capture Israeli army's military base (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. A military base belonging to the Israeli army has been captured, Trend reports.

It is reported that the military base was captured by Palestinian militants.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a mass gathering of reservists.