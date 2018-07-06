France hammers Uruguay to advance to FIFA World Cup semi-finals

6 July 2018 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

France has hammered Uruguay 2-0 to make it into the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, TASS reported.

The game was played in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

The opening goal was scored by defender Raphael Varane on the 40th minute. Forward Antoine Griezmann netted on the 61st minute taking advantage from Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s mistake.

France will play its semi-final match in St. Petersburg on July 10 either against Brazil or Belgium, which are to face each other in Kazan later on Friday.

This is the sixth time when Team France advances to World Cup semi-finals. They lost their semi-final matches in 1958, 1982 and 1986 to win bronze medals in 1958 and 1986. In 1998, when France hosted the World Cup Team France won the champion’s title. In 2006, France was defeated by Italy on penalties in the final game.

Russia is holding its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria
Russia 16:42
Macron gathers world's top sovereign funds to send climate signal
Europe 09:33
China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks
China 4 July 12:48
England knocks out Colombia in FIFA World Cup round of 16 in penalty shootout
Other News 4 July 03:51
Russian-French air expedition in Arctic to cover more than 20,000 km
Russia 3 July 09:40
Time of completing drilling of first well at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field announced
Oil&Gas 2 July 10:06
Latest
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 20:55
Members of the "Astana" financial center to have access to capital of world
Economy news 20:33
Expert of "Seniour Expert Services" company visits Baku (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:29
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Finland grows
Business 20:02
President Aliyev approves amendments to state budget for 2018
Politics 19:39
Azerbaijani PM elected as SOFAZ Supervisory Board’s chairman
Oil&Gas 19:28
Number of mobile subscribers in Turkey grows
Economy news 19:12
Hajiyev: Armenia’s situation may improve if it ends occupation against Azerbaijan
Politics 18:57
Russian Security Council rep confirms Moscow’s stance on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:54