France hammers Uruguay to advance to FIFA World Cup semi-finals

France has hammered Uruguay 2-0 to make it into the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, TASS reported.

The game was played in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

The opening goal was scored by defender Raphael Varane on the 40th minute. Forward Antoine Griezmann netted on the 61st minute taking advantage from Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s mistake.

France will play its semi-final match in St. Petersburg on July 10 either against Brazil or Belgium, which are to face each other in Kazan later on Friday.

This is the sixth time when Team France advances to World Cup semi-finals. They lost their semi-final matches in 1958, 1982 and 1986 to win bronze medals in 1958 and 1986. In 1998, when France hosted the World Cup Team France won the champion’s title. In 2006, France was defeated by Italy on penalties in the final game.

Russia is holding its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

