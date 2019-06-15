Protests, strike against pension reform rock Brazil as Copa America begins

15 June 2019 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

Mass protests and nationwide strike against the pension reform were held across Brazil on Friday ahead of the beginning of the Copa America regional football championship, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Todos Noticias TV channel reported that the rallies were held in 300 cities.

The protests have become the first mass industrial action that united major trade unions since the beginning of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro in January.

Around 45 million employees participated in the strike, including the walk-in demonstrations in Brazil’s 27 states.

