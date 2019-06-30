8 security personnel killed by Taliban attack in W. Afghanistan

Eight security personnel were killed and 10 others wounded following attack from militants loyal to the Taliban group in the country's western Farah province, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deadly attack took place late Saturday night in Balablok district of the province, where hundreds of militants, equipped with light and heavy weapons attacked a national army post, killing eight army personnel and wounding 10 others, Mohibullah Mohib, the provincial police spokesman said.

The clash, according to the official, lasted until Sunday morning during which Taliban militants also suffered casualties, the official added.

Taliban militants fighting government forces in the area are yet to make comment on the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news