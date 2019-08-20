Egyptian court sentences 6 defendants to death over terrorism

20 August 2019 06:48 (UTC+04:00)

An Egyptian court sentenced on Monday six defendants to death and 41 others to life in prison over terror charges, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The court also sentenced seven defendants to 15 years in jail while a juvenile defendant was handed a three-year sentence.

Fourteen other defendants were acquitted in the same case, according to MENA.

The public prosecution accused the defendants of forming and joining a terrorist group in violation of the constitution in 2013.

The defendants were also accused of committing acts of terrorism to disrupt public order, using violence to achieve the group's goals and illegally possessing weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Investigations found that some of the defendants were behind the killing of three people, including a policeman, MENA said.

Terrorism prevailed in Egypt since the military ousted former President Mohamed Morsi in early July 2013 in response to mass protests against his 12-month reign and his currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Terror attacks, which killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in restive North Sinai province, have gradually extended to other provinces, where dozens of civilians were killed.

Most of the attacks were claimed by Sinai State group, which is based in Egypt's North Sinai province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Egyptian companies invited to invest in Uzbekistan
Economy 13 August 10:44
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10 August 10:20
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Egyptian counterpart
Politics 22 July 19:48
Egyptian population hits 99 mln: official data
World 21 July 22:34
Egypt's former president Mursi dies
Other News 17 June 20:24
Baku - Sharm el-Sheikh - Baku direct charter flight to be launched soon
Business 16 June 15:21
Latest
37 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 06:01
Trump, UK's Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call
US 05:15
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Saudi Arabia
US 04:29
Two US Navy Blue Angels collide during Diamond 360 maneuver
US 03:54
Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire
Other News 03:05
At least 8 killed in bus crash in northern Laos
Other News 02:17
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
Russia 01:29
Saudi-led coalition strikes military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Arab World 00:56
South Sudan president replaces foreign minister
Other News 00:13