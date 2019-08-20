Egyptian court sentences 6 defendants to death over terrorism

An Egyptian court sentenced on Monday six defendants to death and 41 others to life in prison over terror charges, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The court also sentenced seven defendants to 15 years in jail while a juvenile defendant was handed a three-year sentence.

Fourteen other defendants were acquitted in the same case, according to MENA.

The public prosecution accused the defendants of forming and joining a terrorist group in violation of the constitution in 2013.

The defendants were also accused of committing acts of terrorism to disrupt public order, using violence to achieve the group's goals and illegally possessing weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Investigations found that some of the defendants were behind the killing of three people, including a policeman, MENA said.

Terrorism prevailed in Egypt since the military ousted former President Mohamed Morsi in early July 2013 in response to mass protests against his 12-month reign and his currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Terror attacks, which killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in restive North Sinai province, have gradually extended to other provinces, where dozens of civilians were killed.

Most of the attacks were claimed by Sinai State group, which is based in Egypt's North Sinai province.

