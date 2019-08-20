South Africa to take 'affordable' approach to nuclear

20 August 2019 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

South Africa will not adopt a “big bang” approach to building new nuclear power capacity but instead add capacity in an affordable way, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma championed a massive nuclear expansion project with Russia, but his successor Cyril Ramaphosa put those plans on hold in one of his first moves after becoming leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in late 2017.

Economists say a large-scale nuclear new build is something South Africa, whose last investment-grade credit rating is hanging by a thread, can ill afford.

“It comes back to a resolution we took as a government: not going big bang into nuclear, but going at a pace and price that the country can afford. Go modular, go at a pace and price that the country can afford,” Mantashe told reporters.

“The fact that we suspected corruption (in the previously floated Russia deal) doesn’t mean that nuclear is irrelevant for the country in 2019.”

Mantashe would not give a timeline for any new nuclear capacity, saying the government’s energy plan would need to be approved first.

That plan, called the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), has been held up for months by discussions with business and labor, but the minister said he hoped the IRP would be taken to cabinet for approval in the next two to three weeks.

Mantashe said the IRP contained provision for “modular nuclear technology”, saying nuclear would compete with other power sources to replace energy capacity which will be decommissioned in the medium to long term.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, South Africa discuss trade cooperation prospects
Turkmenistan 18 August 10:19
South African soldiers deployed in Cape Town to help fight gangs
Other News 19 July 11:59
PepsiCo plans to acquire South Africa's Pioneer Foods
Other News 19 July 11:22
Anglo American's second-quarter output rises 2%, Minas Rio ramps up
Other News 18 July 11:09
South Africa to deploy army to quell violent crime in Cape Town
Other News 12 July 16:34
South Africa sees potential in Africa free trade agreement: minister
Other News 5 June 22:02
Latest
Measures to stabilize food products prices approved in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:22
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover increases by almost 40%
Economy 16:20
Georgia increases export of steel semi-finished products to Turkey
Economy 16:20
EU's Tusk accuses UK PM Johnson of pushing towards post-Brexit Irish border controls
Other News 15:59
Uzbekistan, China expect to bring trade turnover to $8 B by end of year
Economy 15:56
Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:52
Turkmenistan prepares to pick cotton
Economy 15:49
Iran's non-oil exports via borders of its Hormozgan province up
Economy 15:47
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 15:47