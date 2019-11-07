Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition party vice president

7 November 2019 07:40 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysian immigration authorities have detained Mu Sochua, vice president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, Trend reports.

The detention came ahead of a planned return of exiled CNRP leaders, including Mu Sochua and Sam Rainsy, the party’s founder, to Cambodia.

The sources, one of whom is with the Malaysian government, declined to be named. Malaysia’s immigration department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ questions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
Other News 5 November 08:14
Malaysian company to promote export of Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 2 November 14:53
U.S. agrees $1 billion 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low
US 31 October 05:16
Malaysia’s Petronas may extend agreement with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 28 October 18:43
Turkmenistan offers Malaysia to use transport corridor through Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 28 October 17:17
Turkmenistan Airlines to launch flights to Malaysia
Business 28 October 15:15
Latest
World’s fastest ultra-light aircraft to be produced in China
China 08:45
Colombia defense minister resigns amid pressure over bombing casualties
Other News 08:17
Trend News Agency taking part in 17th OANA General Assembly in Seoul (PHOTO)
Politics 07:33
Russia, India to maintain defense cooperation despite US pressure
Russia 07:16
8 dead, 4 injured in bus-van collision in Philippines
Other News 06:45
Trump confirms meeting with Erdogan on November 13
US 06:02
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by January 15
US 05:13
Russia, India work on military technical cooperation program by 2030
Russia 04:35
Trump impeachment probe to enter critical public phase next week
US 04:07