Sinking suburban 'home' drifts down Thames in watery climate protest

10 November 2019 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

A floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home was seen slowly sinking into the Thames in central London on Sunday in a protest organized by Extinction Rebellion to demand politicians fighting a Dec. 12 general election act on climate change, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack, which wallowed half-submerged in the river’s brownish waters not far from Tower Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion staged the protest as parts of northern and central England were struggling with the aftermath of floods that began last week when severe storms brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.

“We are watching, in real-time, as people’s lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, these tragedies are set to worsen,” Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

The danger climate change poses to societies around the world were underlined last month when a study found that 300 million people would be at risk of coastal flooding by 2050 — three times the number previously thought.

The study by Climate Central, a U.S.-based climate science organization, showed that large parts of London and coastal and low-lying areas in Britain would be among the areas at risk unless adequate sea defenses were built.

“Despite our government’s denial, this is a national disaster creeping ever closer to the capital,” Extinction Rebellion said.

The group, which was launched in London just over a year ago, has organized colorful protests and mass acts of civil disobedience in Britain and other countries to press its demands for faster action to cut emissions and halt the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chilean president expected to remain at helm of climate change meeting
Other News 31 October 05:57
100 killed in 6 days of anti-gov't protests in Iraq
Other News 31 October 03:55
Builders protest in Netherlands over gov't anti-pollution measures
Other News 30 October 22:57
Chilean authorities impose second curfew in 24 hours in Santiago amid mass riots
World 21 October 01:20
Over 50 security officers injured in Beirut protests, 70 people detained
World 19 October 05:09
UN expert: Women suffer more from climate change
Society 24 September 14:42
Latest
Spain, Azerbaijan see 5.5% growth in bilateral trade
Business 19:35
German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal
Other News 19:29
Pope wants to visit South Sudan next year, urges unity government
Other News 18:39
Iran says former FBI agent still missing, denies report of criminal case
Other News 17:54
Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions
Other News 17:04
Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Other News 16:07
Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia
Other News 15:28
30 projects in Iran’s mines & mining industries sector to be commissioned
Business 15:24
Iran’s Zarif to visit Kazakhstan
Politics 15:11