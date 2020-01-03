At least 10 killed in attack on gendarmerie position in northern Burkina Faso

At least ten people were killed on Tuesday night in an attack on a gendarmerie position in Djibo, a locality in the northern Soum province of Burkina Faso, security sources told Xinhua, Trend reports.

The same sources revealed assailants were among the killed, adding that a gendarme was also killed.

This had occurred as Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore addressed the nation on Tuesday night and ensured of an upcoming victory over the terrorism scourge facing the country.

"The victory of Burkina Faso people over terrorism is assured because we remain confident in our unity against adversity," he said.

The West African country is faced with a worsening security situation featured by frequent attacks, mainly in the northern regions.

Since 2015, terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of over 700 people, including 200 soldiers, and displaced thousands of others in the country.

