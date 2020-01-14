Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault

Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it was “in no way” considering dissolving its alliance with France’s Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp and that the alliance was the source of Nissan’s competitiveness, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“Through the alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies,” the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

