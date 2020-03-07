Peru confirms country's first case of COVID-19

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Friday the country's first confirmed case of COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The president stated that the patient diagnosed with the disease is 25 years old and had recently returned from a visit to Spain, France, and the Czech Republic.

"Through the Ministry of Health, we have arranged all the corresponding measures from the medical point of view so that this patient is stable and has comprehensive care," he said.

Vizcarra also stated that security protocols have been activated to confront the disease through the provision of designated spaces, specialists, and medicines.