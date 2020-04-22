China to focus on clusters of coronavirus infections in hospitals
China will pay close attention to clusters of coronavirus infections, especially in hospitals, according to a top level meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
China’s northeastern city of Harbin has had several clusters of infections in local hospitals.
The government also called for efforts to increase coronavirus testing capability and produce more effective testing equipment, according to a statement on the state council’s website.
