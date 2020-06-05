Thailand reports one new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Friday reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, taking its total confirmed cases to 3,102, of which 58 have been fatalities, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The new case was a Thai man who had returned from Kuwait and was in quarantine, where most of Thailand’s recent cases have been detected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

There are 2,971 patients who have recovered.